Zus - Custom Logotype

ZUS (by NONDA) is a parking finder iOS mobile app, developed to accompany a smart-car charger hardware device. In offering us carte blanche, NONDA commissioned Colorcubic to brand & design our vision of the ZUS iOS mobile app through a series of comprehensive Ui solutions, Usage Scenario narratives, as well as a custom logotype treatment, brand collateral, and package design.

You can view more of the project details here » https://www.behance.net/gallery/27143043/ZUS-Branding-Desktop-Mobile-Ui-Design