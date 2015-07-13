Rory Phillips

Almighty Maniac Queens

Rory Phillips
Rory Phillips
  • Save
Almighty Maniac Queens punk mod gang medusa queen patch scooter
Download color palette

Scooter gang patch. Another design for one of thirteen patches in my Instant Badass™ Patch Kit. A piece for Light Grey Art Labs Patches+Stitches Show

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2015
Rory Phillips
Rory Phillips

More by Rory Phillips

View profile
    • Like