Colorcubic

Zus - Mobile App Ui Screens

Colorcubic
Colorcubic
  • Save
Zus - Mobile App Ui Screens multidisciplinary colorcubic mobile app design ios interactive media branding uiux design ui mobile app find parking zus
Download color palette

ZUS (by NONDA) is a parking finder iOS mobile app, developed to accompany a smart-car charger hardware device. In offering us carte blanche, NONDA commissioned Colorcubic to brand & design our vision of the ZUS iOS mobile app through a series of comprehensive Ui solutions, Usage Scenario narratives, as well as a custom logotype treatment, brand collateral, and package design.

You can view more of the project details here » https://www.behance.net/gallery/27143043/ZUS-Branding-Desktop-Mobile-Ui-Design

Colorcubic
Colorcubic

More by Colorcubic

View profile
    • Like