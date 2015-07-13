Zus - Mobile App Ui Screens

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
ZUS (by NONDA) is a parking finder iOS mobile app, developed to accompany a smart-car charger hardware device. In offering us carte blanche, NONDA commissioned Colorcubic to brand & design our vision of the ZUS iOS mobile app through a series of comprehensive Ui solutions, Usage Scenario narratives, as well as a custom logotype treatment, brand collateral, and package design.
You can view more of the project details here » https://www.behance.net/gallery/27143043/ZUS-Branding-Desktop-Mobile-Ui-Design