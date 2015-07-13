Roko Kerovec

Latilus

Roko Kerovec
Roko Kerovec
  • Save
Latilus rokac kerovec roko newsletter web star bird
Download color palette

Another proposal for a web media company. Their mission is to deliver products to their audience that will help them reach their creative potential. Concept based on a letter "L" and a bird carrying a star.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2015
Roko Kerovec
Roko Kerovec

More by Roko Kerovec

View profile
    • Like