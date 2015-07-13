Austin Dunbar

Idlewild Woman

Austin Dunbar
Austin Dunbar
  • Save
Idlewild Woman identity logo branding
Download color palette

Branding for a high end women's boutique in Cincinnati, O.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2015
Austin Dunbar
Austin Dunbar
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Austin Dunbar

View profile
    • Like