Daniel Romlein

Logo

Daniel Romlein
Daniel Romlein
  • Save
Logo higher ed branding mark logo
Download color palette

Unused logo for a higher-ed app which empowers post-traditional students to better make informed decisions about programs they're considering. Two forms are meant to represent the two parties – prospective student and institution – and the dialogue between them facilitated by this app.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2015
Daniel Romlein
Daniel Romlein

More by Daniel Romlein

View profile
    • Like