Luis Faus

Lady Gaga Digital Portrait

Luis Faus
Luis Faus
  • Save
Lady Gaga Digital Portrait mangastudio wacom famous celebrity music song singer gaga lady
Download color palette

Digital portrait practice number 10.
A Lady Gaga illustration.

If anyone would like to see it in Large, please check my Behance.net/luisfaus profile. :)

C&C Welcome

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2015
Luis Faus
Luis Faus

More by Luis Faus

View profile
    • Like