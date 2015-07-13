Alex Coven

Imagination

Alex Coven
Alex Coven
Hire Me
  • Save
Imagination bezier curves beziers hand lettering typography type brush drawn letters lettering script imagination
Download color palette

Some hand drawn explorations for an event. Trying to only use strict beziers when completely necessary. Definitely had fun with this one.
Hope you guys dig it.

Alex Coven
Alex Coven
Brand & Digital Designer ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Hire Me

More by Alex Coven

View profile
    • Like