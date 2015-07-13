Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Furniture Shopping Icons

Furniture Shopping Icons illustration landing page vector template sketch cart home icons social shopping furniture
We love trying new tools and apps here at Unbounce and in one of our Template Slams, we decided to give Sketch a shot! The Moss Furniture landing page template that I designed was made entirely from Sketch 3. Really glad how the icons turned out! If you're an Unbounce user, you can use Moss as a template in app : )

