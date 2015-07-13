Joe Horacek

Little Mountain Truck

Little Mountain Truck hand drawn 1959 chevy apache little mountain print shoppe joe horacek vintage truck chevy nebraska sharpie sketch drawing illustration
Excited to soon reveal the new Little Mountain Print Shoppe company truck! Here's a little sneak peak.

