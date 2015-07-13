Matt Richards

Tabbed Search Landing Page

flat simple minimal interface ui search tabs
just a concept using borders, colors, icons, and typography to create a landing page for the search functionality.

search filters would collapse into a header once the search is submitted, and the results would fill out the scree below.

ended up using a three-column approach instead of the fullscreen approach.

Designing UI for power users, data nerds, and esports fans.
