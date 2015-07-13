New Portfolio

Kathy Ma

Kathy Ma
Kathy Ma
responsive blue clean flat website ecommerce mobile. web ux ui design portfolio
Hello everyone!

Very excited to begin my passion as a UI/UX designer and contribute more to Dribbble's amazing community.

This is my portfolio I have been working on over the past few months to showcase my design work so far. Please feel free to check it out at http://www.kathyma.io/ and let me know what you guys think.

Thank you!

Posted on Jul 13, 2015
Kathy Ma
Kathy Ma

