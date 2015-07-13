Ryan Phipps-Mitchell

Graphite Digital – Identity Experiment

sans serif form d g minimal shape fluid letter experiment typography
Fooling around on illustrator after seeing something online which inspired creating some typography like this.

I really can't find the source of this idea now - quite frustrating as I wanted to see more of it.

There's something quite nice about mixing quite grounded shapes with some much more fluid, but not allowing them to merge.

Posted on Jul 13, 2015
