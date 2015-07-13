Emma Butler

Header Illustration #03

Emma Butler
Emma Butler
Hire Me
  • Save
Header Illustration #03 thick lines monoweight minimal harry potter xbox popcorn illustration vector
Download color palette

Another one of the team member header illustrations I created for Kick Point's new website — see them all here.

899dd9f363ec356aabddf4827d58459a
Rebound of
Header Illustration #02
By Emma Butler
View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2015
Emma Butler
Emma Butler
Geometric shapes, thick lines, bright colours, & good times.
Hire Me

More by Emma Butler

View profile
    • Like