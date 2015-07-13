Haley Biel Moore

Here's to the Crazy Ones

Here's to the Crazy Ones type poster design steve jobs the crazy ones
Remember the original poster that they don't sell anymore? A couple years ago I got the itch to remake it. Haven't come back to refine and finish it yet.

Posted on Jul 13, 2015
VP of Design @teamgaslight
