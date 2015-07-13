Khaled Abou Alfa

Moon Racket! Website Colour Tweaks

One of the things that completely slipped my mind when deciding to publish the comic in colour, was that I would need to update the colour scheme for the website (that's www.moonracket.com) to suit (which previously worked fine with the black and white artwork). The funny thing with colour is that it's sometimes pretty hard to achieve (this was my 14th attempt, easily).

Posted on Jul 13, 2015
