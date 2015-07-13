Anthony Smith

Hi Dribbble, long time no see

Hi Dribbble, long time no see branding animation motion slack
Haven't posted on here in a whiiiile. So here's something I did real quick at Slack to make our logo loading animation a lil' more lively.

I'll try getting back in the hang of posting little things here. Oh also, try out Slack, if you're not already using it (https://slack.com), and if you are and have feedback or just want to heap praise, I'm @anthny on the twitter dot com website.

