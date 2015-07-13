Sebastiaan de With ✏️
Sebastiaan de With ✏️
Sebastiaan de With ✏️ for Nylas
Baby Python illustration nylas coding cute infant bottle nursing snake python baby
An illustration for 'Baby's First Python Deployment' - a subsection of this Nylas post about Python packaging and deployment.

D'aww!

(more on the development of various styles of illustration for Nylas soon, when the new website is up!)

Posted on Jul 13, 2015
