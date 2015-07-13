Joining Quora

Mike Dick

One month ago I started as Quora's first platform designer.

The platform team is focused on improving the consistency across all platforms (iOS, Android, Web), and building tools for our product designers (components library, reusable UI patterns, docs, guides, etc..)

Oh, and we're hiring :)
https://www.quora.com/careers/product_designer_platform

See you there!
Posted on Jul 13, 2015
