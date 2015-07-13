Good for Sale
Nigel Sussman

Alphabet Compendium - Kickstarter Launch!

Nigel Sussman
Nigel Sussman
  • Save
Alphabet Compendium - Kickstarter Launch! kickstarter crowdfunding abc alphabet book illustration drawing

Alphabet Compendium; An Illustrated A-Z of Things

Price
$29.95
Buy now
Available on nigelsussman.com
Good for sale
Alphabet Compendium; An Illustrated A-Z of Things
$29.95
Buy now
Download color palette

Alphabet Compendium; An Illustrated A-Z of Things

Price
$29.95
Buy now
Available on nigelsussman.com
Good for sale
Alphabet Compendium; An Illustrated A-Z of Things
$29.95
Buy now

The Kickstarter campaign for self-publishing my first illustrated book, Alphabet Compendium; An Illustrated A-Z of Things, has officially launched!
http://alphabetCompendium.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2015
Nigel Sussman
Nigel Sussman
hand-made isometric illustrations & murals

More by Nigel Sussman

View profile
    • Like