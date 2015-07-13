𝐴𝐿𝐸𝑋 𝐽𝑂𝐺𝐴𝑁𝐼𝐶

w i p

𝐴𝐿𝐸𝑋 𝐽𝑂𝐺𝐴𝑁𝐼𝐶
𝐴𝐿𝐸𝑋 𝐽𝑂𝐺𝐴𝑁𝐼𝐶
  • Save
w i p hand lettering kinda rolltide patriot shield eagle typeography logo branding
Download color palette

some initial ideas...

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2015
𝐴𝐿𝐸𝑋 𝐽𝑂𝐺𝐴𝑁𝐼𝐶
𝐴𝐿𝐸𝑋 𝐽𝑂𝐺𝐴𝑁𝐼𝐶

More by 𝐴𝐿𝐸𝑋 𝐽𝑂𝐺𝐴𝑁𝐼𝐶

View profile
    • Like