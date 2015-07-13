Nick DeVore

RIP Satoru Iwata

RIP Satoru Iwata illustration controller nes texture vector nintendo
Rest in Peace to Nintendo President Satoru Iwata. He brought a lot of happiness and joy to many people.

Posted on Jul 13, 2015
