Just did this knob tutorial to get better at skeuomorphic design. https://medialoot.com/blog/how-to-create-a-detailed-audio-rotary-knob-control-in-photoshop-illustrator/

Eventually the style pendulum will swing back the other way, and I don't want my skills to be limited to flat design.

I threw in a background pattern from subtlepatterns.com and switched up a few others things just to make it my own. It was a fun design exercise!