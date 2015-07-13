Brandwick

Plot A Party - Identity Design

Plot A Party commissioned to design identity, branding and website for their business. The identity had to represent sophistication and resemblance to Indian culture.

Detailed artwork resembles spokes of Ashoka Chakra in form of flowers and artistic letters in Hindi language.

Check the complete project here: http://gauravdhiman.com/plot-a-party/

