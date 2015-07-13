Portfolio Landing page

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
As part of the academic portfolio development, we were also asked to work on a animated landing page, which should provide enough information about the concept I managed. So in this case, I wanted to represent in a more tangible and figurative way the analogy of the boy scout/designer, by illustrating the woods environment as my home and workplace.
The prototype will be soon live.
Thanks for watching!