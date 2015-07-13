Antonius Setiadi K

Original Vector

illustrator illustration icon flat gel shower wash body vector original
A parody of Original Source, I love the soap because of the design and the colours. The only body soap that I bought for my own.

Posted on Jul 13, 2015
Illustration, Graphic Design & Asset for Motion.
