Sandia Doodle

Sandia Doodle handmade illustration illustrator colors sandia watermelon doodle
I was playing with some doodles i had on my scketchbook and i made this on illustrator, i love this kind of style, very out of the lines, and of course i love watermelon!!

Enjoy, i hope you'll like it! <3

Posted on Jul 13, 2015
