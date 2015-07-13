David Higdon

Hiring a Design Apprentice

We're seeking a Design Apprentice to join our Creative team at Industrial Strength Marketing. Looking for college seniors or recent grads with some web and marketing design experience. Bonus points if you have UX/UI design expertise. You get real creative projects day one, PAID, and a lot of fun along the way. We are based in Nashville, Tn. Apply at http://hubs.ly/y0YzFj0

Posted on Jul 13, 2015
