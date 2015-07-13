ᴡᴀᴛᴛʟᴇ ᴀɴᴅ ᴅᴀᴜʙ

Trane 360 Case Study online

New case study up on the site for Trane's 360 app. Great project I worked on while at The Nerdery with Emily Schmittler. We were able to go through the whole project from kickoff to deployment and it had to be quick! A very condensed process and lean UX start.

http://wattlendaub.com/portfolio-pages/web-design/trane-mobile-app

Posted on Jul 13, 2015
