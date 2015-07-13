🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Recently, I had the wonderful opportunity to work with my good friends at Orlando Wedding and Party Rentals on their new logo.
If your planning a wedding in Orlando, make sure to check them out because they are the kindest and best people to work with. Also, stop by their new updated website at www.orlandoweddingandpartyrentals.com