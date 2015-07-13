Newsletter Icon (Videos)

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Teaching icon design is something I'm really passionate about and I'm extremely happy to announce free videos are coming!
Each week, starting August 3rd, I'll be teaching icon design principles and techniques through video.
To go behind the scenes and stay informed as we approach release day, sign up for my newsletter below.
Thank you for all of your support. I can't wait to share more through video!
Sign Up Here >>