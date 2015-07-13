Newsletter Icon (Videos)

Kyle Adams

Teaching icon design is something I'm really passionate about and I'm extremely happy to announce free videos are coming!

Each week, starting August 3rd, I'll be teaching icon design principles and techniques through video.

Thank you for all of your support. I can't wait to share more through video!

Newsletter Icon
Posted on Jul 13, 2015
