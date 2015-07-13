Adam Ramerth

Gokart Labs 2.0

The time has come for us to update the gokart mark and site. Logo updates and site illustrations by yours truly. Original mark design by @Anthony Lane. Site design by myself and @Tate Leyba. Nice job to the both of y'all!

www.gokartlabs.com

Posted on Jul 13, 2015
