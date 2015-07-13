Ryan Magada

The Fire Never Sleeps

If you're passionate about what you do, you know this statement is accurate. When creativity and ideas hit, it doesn't matter what time it is, cause the fire never sleeps.

Posted on Jul 13, 2015
