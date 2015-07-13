Kassie Scribner

Oh deer, It's a bridal shower

bridal shower meadow invite digital illustration lettering banner aspen forest deer
This weekend, I worked on one of my favorite projects to date. After my clients decided to go in a different direction with my first invite (they changed their theme), I took it as an opportunity to try something new. Here's a piece of the invite. I had a blast illustrating these deer, and can't wait to play with this style more! Once I get the invites back from printing, I'll be posting the full set.

