More 15-16 Season Guide stamps

travel stamp badge
Two more stamps for the 15-16 season single ticket guide - fall edition. In the guide, the related events stamp points to the accompanying event it's tied to. The Frequent Flyer stamp are featured on pages along with a letter from 6 different patrons, kind of as a testimonial.

Posted on Jul 13, 2015
