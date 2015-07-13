Fulltime Freelance

I am very happy to announce that starting first of August I will be a fulltime freelancer!

After two years at an advertising agency, but also already working with clients and studios besides that, I decided it's now a good time to take it a step further.

A full portfolio is in the making right now and will be release early in August as well. I'm also moving to Berlin right now, so my time next month will probably limited because of that. (We don't even have internet until in 3 weeks).

If you would like to work together, I would be really happy to talk with you, just send me an email and I will make it happen and if you are in Berlin as well I would like to meet on a beer or coffee :)

– Joshua