Christmas Illustrations

Christmas cards that I designed. They were originally for a College competition but I really liked them so I decided to get them made. I used the website Moo to print these as I’ve used them before and like how their products come out. I gave these out to a few close friends and family.
I created them on Illustrator and decided to go with colour combinations that you wouldn’t usually associate with Christmas. These colours seemed to be more popular than the traditional red and green with the people that i’d asked opinions of!