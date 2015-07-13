DOPEPOPE

MANTHING by Dopepope

DOPEPOPE
DOPEPOPE
  • Save
MANTHING by Dopepope kirby dopepope villain superhero character 3d sculpt model zbrush comics marvel
Download color palette

ManThing © Marvel Comics. zBrush.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2015
DOPEPOPE
DOPEPOPE

More by DOPEPOPE

View profile
    • Like