Brandwick

Lots of love for Nicole Love

Brandwick
Brandwick
  • Save
Lots of love for Nicole Love logotype branding design typography logo love
Download color palette

Made this for @Nicole Love. A discretely creative designer driven by innovation to the core. Her impeccable work itself speaks the stories of exceptional artistry and functionality enhancement.

Find this lovely person and her craftsmanship here: https://dribbble.com/nicolelove_designer

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2015
Brandwick
Brandwick

More by Brandwick

View profile
    • Like