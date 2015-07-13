Joel Rosen
ORCA

Frank Water Saturated Album Artwork

Joel Rosen
ORCA
Joel Rosen for ORCA
Frank Water Saturated Album Artwork
Frank Water are a charity here in Bristol UK who's mission is to provide healthy drinking water to those in need across the world. They came to us to produce a variety of creative work over the next year or so. First up is this Album artwork for a song they have had written. Had a lot of fun with this!!

Posted on Jul 13, 2015
