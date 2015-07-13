Frank Water Saturated Album Artwork

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Frank Water are a charity here in Bristol UK who's mission is to provide healthy drinking water to those in need across the world. They came to us to produce a variety of creative work over the next year or so. First up is this Album artwork for a song they have had written. Had a lot of fun with this!!