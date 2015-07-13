Rocky Roark
Coming Soon | "Slap! Stickers"

I want to thank @Nick Slater for all his help on creating the Slap! Stickers' lettering! Our Coming Soon page is up and running and we are going to continuously update it as we rev up for our Kickstarter (September) and our ultimate launch (November).

We are so excited for what is to come and we hope you all are as well!!! (:

