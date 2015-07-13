Mike McDonald

Stellosphere

Mike McDonald
Mike McDonald
Hire Me
  • Save
Stellosphere disneyland disneyworld tta illustration planet ship space disney jr disney tomorrowland miles from tomorrowland stellosphere
Download color palette

A little illustration of the Stellosphere, the ship that Miles and his family pilot around the galaxy in the Disney Jr. show "Miles from Tomorrowland".

Mike McDonald
Mike McDonald
Design & branding specialist
Hire Me

More by Mike McDonald

View profile
    • Like