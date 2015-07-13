Pilot

Star Wars E7 Black Series Stormtrooper

Pilot
Pilot
Hire Us
  • Save
Star Wars E7 Black Series Stormtrooper series black 7 episode stormtrooper wars star packaging
Download color palette

First look at the Star Wars Black Series Stormtrooper. Pilot had the honor of creating all the package design and illustration.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2015
Pilot
Pilot
We build brands that excite.
Hire Us

More by Pilot

View profile
    • Like