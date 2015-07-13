Artem Chernyshev

Big Russian Boss

Artem Chernyshev
Artem Chernyshev
  • Save
Big Russian Boss big russian boss illustration flat
Download color palette

Hello friends! Much time has passed since my last publication, all because I started learning illustrator. Starting something new is never too late) The illustration above you see the great rapper Big Russian Boss in @Beresnev style. He loves money, gold and girls. Enjoy! :D

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2015
Artem Chernyshev
Artem Chernyshev

More by Artem Chernyshev

View profile
    • Like