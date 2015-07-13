Bethany Baker

Squiggles

Bethany Baker
Bethany Baker
  • Save
Squiggles design pattern colourful illustration
Download color palette

A pattern I made by scanning in a fine liner drawing and tracing it within Illustrator. I have used this design since to crate a collection for Casetify, a iPhone, iPad and Mac case site.

http://www.casetify.com/bakerie/collection

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2015
Bethany Baker
Bethany Baker

More by Bethany Baker

View profile
    • Like