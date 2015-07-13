Mattias Peresini
Point Flottant

Fubiz TV

tv 3d 2d animation motion logo animation logo
We were asked by the Fubiz team to animate their logo and icons. The brief was simple : have fun!

This set is for the new Fubiz TV website.
See it live : http://www.fubiz.net/tv/

You can watch all the animation we've created here https://vimeo.com/132884121

Posted on Jul 13, 2015
A creative studio in love with animation.
