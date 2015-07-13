Jeroen van Eerden

CreditDevice identity.

Identity proposal for CreditDevice. A company specialized in personal credit consultancy.

In this concept I've included the following elements:
1. Letter E (e-finance)
2. (Credit) card
3. Transfer

Looking for feedback. So C&Q are very helpful.

CreditDevice Identity Concept
By Jeroen van Eerden
Posted on Jul 13, 2015
