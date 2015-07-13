Shabello

Satoru Iwata

Satoru Iwata vector animation rip iwata satoru
Created for the recently launched SayChiizu project!

http://saychiizu.tumblr.com/

Hearing about Satoru Iwata's passing is sad ;n; and too young - but he achieved so much in those years. Let's hope to do half as well as he.

Posted on Jul 13, 2015
