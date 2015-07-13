Drew Lakin

New Vs. Broken - In

Drew Lakin
Drew Lakin
  • Save
New Vs. Broken - In accessory drew lakin illustration handmade worn succulent stamp leather wallet
Download color palette

It's really cool to see how this natural leather has aged over the passed year.

Wallet Construction by Paleo Denim.
Stamped design by yours truly.

2x for more detail

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2015
Drew Lakin
Drew Lakin

More by Drew Lakin

View profile
    • Like