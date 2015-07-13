Kim Butler
Torch Consultants

Kim Butler for Bamb
Torch Consultants
This is a recent logo design for a copywriter who also wanted to expand his skill set in the future without having to change his branding. He was very keen on using a torch within the branding but wanted to keep it simple, effective and versatile.

Posted on Jul 13, 2015
